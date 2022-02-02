Israel simulates attack on Iran's nuclear facilities - media --The exercise over the Mediterranean reportedly simulated a strike on the Islamic Republic | 2 Feb 2022 | An American military official was present for an Israeli drill preparing for an attack on Iranian nuclear sites using "dozens" of warplanes, according to a report by Tel Aviv's Kan broadcaster. Held in mid-January, the classified exercise envisioned a "massive" strike on Iran's nuclear facilities and played out multiple scenarios, including mid-air refueling, responding to anti-aircraft munitions and performing long-range attacks, Kan reported on Tuesday. An unnamed US Air Force officer allegedly attended the drill as an observer, the outlet added, noting that the official’s presence was unusual for such an exercise.