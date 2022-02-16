Israel Starts Canadian-Inspired 'Freedom Convoy' Against COVID-19 Mandates | 14 Feb 2022 | The convoy of Canadian truckers protesting COVID-19 mandates and restrictions has inspired people in other countries to follow suit with protests of their own, including Israel. Thousands of Israeli protesters have joined a Canadian-inspired "Freedom Convoy" on Monday, with vehicles flying Israeli and Canadian flags while driving along the main highway linking Tel Aviv and Jerusalem. In footage posted to social media, vehicles are heard blaring horns on Israeli roads as protesters are seen banging drums and blocking roads--mirroring a similar method Canadians have used to voice their grievances over the government's COVID-19 mandates and restrictions. "Over 30,000 vehicles in 40 convoys from 40 Israel cities united in Jerusalem earlier today to demand the removal of all COVID-19 restrictions and a return to normality," said Oshy Ellman, a senior Israeli communications adviser.