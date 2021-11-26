Israel on verge of state of emergency, two weeks after 'Omega' COVID-19 variant 'war game drill' --All three Omicron cases in Israel were detected in those who were vaccinated, according to The Times of Israel. By legitgov | 26 Nov 2021 | Today, the Independent reported: Israel on 'verge of state of emergency' over new coronavirus variant --Country extends ban on travel to and from Africa after new strain detected in three travellers. Euronews.net reported on Friday: "The B.1.1.529 variant, named 'Omicron' by the World Health Organization (WHO), has been described as having an 'extremely high' number of mutations, according to South African scientists who first detected the Beta variant." Agence France-Presse, November 12, stated: Israel holds 'war game' in case of lethal new coronavirus strain --The exercises, which simulated the outbreak of an 'Omega' Covid-19 variant that bypasses vaccines and sickens children, prompting mass hospitalisations --The 'world first' drill covered different aspects of a crisis, including mass inoculation, ordering curfews and imposing a flight ban. Disclose.TV tweeted: "NOW - Israel is on the verge of a state of emergency just two weeks after its 'Omega War Game' virus exercise, says PM Bennett."