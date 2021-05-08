Israeli defense minister threatens Iran with military action --Israel's defense minister is warning that his country is prepared to strike Iran | 5 Aug 2021 | Israel's defense minister warned Thursday that his country is prepared to strike Iran, issuing the threat against the Islamic Republic after a fatal drone strike on a oil tanker at sea that his nation blamed on Tehran. The comments by Benny Gantz come as Israel lobbies countries for action at the United Nations over last week's attack on the oil tanker Mercer Street that killed two people. The tanker, struck off Oman in the Arabian Sea, is managed by a firm owned by an Israeli billionaire. The U.S. and the United Kingdom also blamed Iran for the attack, but no country has offered evidence or intelligence to support the claim.