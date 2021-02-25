Israeli gov't to share names, personal info of anyone who refuses COVID vaccine | 25 Feb 2021 | In its latest draconian move, supposedly responding to COVID-19 infections, Israel has passed a law which allows the government to share with other authorities, such as local government, the details of people who have not taken a coronavirus vaccine. The law is to "encourage" vaccination. On its third reading on Wednesday, the law was passed in Israel's parliament, the Knesset, by a vote of 30-13... The Knesset revealed: "The information will be transferred to local authorities subject to an active request and the presentation of a vaccination plan." Continuing, the Knesset's statement noted that "a body that receives the authorization of the director general of the Ministry of Health will be given the names, ID numbers, addresses and phone numbers of citizens who can get inoculated but have yet to do so."