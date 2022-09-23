Israeli Investigators Find COVID-19 Vaccines Cause Side Effects - Leaked Video | 23 Sept 2022 | Israeli researchers found some side effects that occurred after COVID-19 vaccination were caused by Pfizer's vaccine, according to a leaked video. The Israeli Ministry of Health (MoH) commissioned researchers to analyze adverse event reports submitted by Israelis and the researchers presented findings from the new surveillance system in an internal June 2022 meeting, video of which was obtained by an Israeli journalist. Researchers said that the phenomenon of rechallenge--when adverse events reoccur or worsen following additional vaccine doses--proved that some of the events were caused by the vaccine... Rechallenge changes a causal link "from possible to definitive," Dr. Mati Berkovitch, head of the research team and a pediatric specialist, said at the meeting.