Israeli Jews Petition International Criminal Court, Say Israel's Mandatory COVID Vaccines Violate Nuremberg Code --The group believes that Jews are being experimented on en masse, in a program similar to the Nazi regime in Germany. | 20 March 2021 | Israel became one of the first nations in the world to mandate COVID-19 vaccines, and to introduce a COVID passport system that would only allow individuals to participate in society -- including commerce -- after they received the vaccine and were approved to join the system. Now, a group of Israeli Jews are suing the Netanyahu administration in international court, making the case that Israel is violating the Nuremberg Code by essentially making Israelis subject to a medical experiment using the controversial vaccines. The Anshe Ha-Emet (People of the Truth) fellowship -- comprising Israeli doctors, lawyers, campaigners and concerned citizens -- complained to the ICC prosecutor at the Hague, accusing the government of conducting a national "medical experiment" without first seeking "informed consent."