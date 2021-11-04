Israeli Radio Cites Intel Claiming Mossad Hit Iran's Natanz Nuclear Facility With Cyberattack | 11 April 2021 | An unspecified incident occurred at the electricity distribution network of the Shahid Ahmadi Roshan facility in Natanz earlier in the day, which Iran's Vice-President called an act of "nuclear terrorism". The development comes as Tehran notified the IAEA about its intentions to enhance enrichment operations. Israeli state broadcaster, Kan Radio, has announced, citing anonymous intelligence sources, that the country's intelligence service, Mossad, had targeted Iran's Natanz nuclear facility with a cyberattack. The uranium enrichment plant in Natanz, in Isfahan province Iran, suffered an incident this morning that affected its electricity distribution network. According to the country's Atomic Energy Organisation, the incident did not cause any injuries or damage, but would give no further details.