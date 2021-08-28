Israeli Study: Natural Immunity Is 13x Stronger Than Pfizer COVID Shots | 27 Aug 2021 | A new pre-print Israeli study has found that people with natural immunity to COVID-19 could be 13 times less likely to contract the respiratory virus than those who were solely vaccinated against the disease. Conducted by researchers at Maccabi Healthcare and Tel Aviv University, the yet-to-be peer-reviewed study found that when comparing individuals previously infected with the virus and those that received two jabs of the Pfizer-BioNTech shot, those with natural infection saw greater protection against the delta variant and breakthrough infection... The analysis also found that solely vaccinated individuals "were also at a greater risk for COVID-19-related-hospitalizations compared to those that were previously infected."