Issues affecting Republican ballots in Luzerne County | 18 May 2021 | (PA) Voting machines across Luzerne County are experiencing issues with Republican ballots on primary day. Eyewitness News has received numerous calls from concerned citizens reporting issues with voting machines improperly labeling Republican ballots as Democratic. Carl Romanelli, a judge with Luzerne County Board of Elections, Wilkes-Barre City, Ward 13, confirmed with Eyewitness News that issues were reported this morning and that they are working to correct them. Another poll worker with the Luzerne County Board of Elections, who wished to remain anonymous, told Eyewitness News that all ballots in the system were displaying as a Democratic ballot on the screen, regardless of what party was chosen. Once a Republican ballot was filled out and printed, however, it would say Republican on top.