Italian Court Rules Mandatory Vaccination Unconstitutional, 'Fatal Side Effects' too Risky --"Who would determine the percentage of disposable citizens? It is indisputable. Otherwise, it results in Nazism." | 27 April 2022 | Sicily's Court of Administrative Justice has ruled that Italy's mandatory Covid vaccination obligation is unconstitutional. The court stated that the experimental mRNA treatments intended to protect the public from Covid have been shown to cause "serious or fatal adverse effects." The court explains that even if such fatalities are rare, a single death is enough to render the mandate unconstitutional. The Sicilian ruling passes the decision to the Constitutional Court, which will now have to rule on the issue. (Watch the following video report by Italian lawyer Marco Mori on the groundbreaking ruling.)