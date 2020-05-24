Italian Government Recruits 60,000 Informants to Spy on Neighbors During Lockdown | 24 May 2020 |The Italian government announced Sunday it is recruiting 60,000 volunteer "civic assistants" as informants to report on anyone violating norms concerning the use of masks and social distancing. The government is recruiting unemployed citizens, especially those who receive social security or unemployment income, as an extension of its uniformed security services during the second phase of the coronavirus lockdown, Italian media reported. The plainclothes informants have received instructions to watch for abuses of state-mandated safety norms and to report on violators. The new measure is meant to prevent citizens from being tempted to slack off in compliance with government norms just because no uniformed police are present, since anyone could be an informant.