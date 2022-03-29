Italian official fired for supporting Russia --Stefano Gizzi has had his powers revoked after he published a photo of the letter 'Z' and expressed solidarity with Moscow | 29 March 2022 | Stefano Gizzi, the Councilor for Culture in the commune of Ceccano, Italy has had his powers revoked after sparking outrage by publicly expressing support for Russia in a now-deleted Facebook post. The official shared a picture of the letter 'Z,' which is now associated with Russia's ongoing military offensive in Ukraine, as it has appeared on Russian tanks and vehicles participating in the operation, and wrote: "Solidarity with Russia, the Ribbon of St. George, victorious over the Dragon." The post was apparently taken down by Facebook shortly after it was published, but it nevertheless managed to spark a wave of outrage, as several of Gizzi's fellow politicians, including from his own 'Lega' party, called for him to be fired and for the Mayor of Ceccano to distance himself from Gizzi and his "shameful" and "intolerable declaration."