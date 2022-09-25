Italy holds snap election amid crisis over energy and inflation --Right-wing candidates are expected to win the most votes | 25 Sept 2022 | Italians are going to the polls to cast their ballots for members of parliament in a snap election on Sunday, with conservative parties favored to make the biggest gains. The election was called when Prime Minister Mario Draghi resigned in July after three right-wing parties -- the League, Five Star Movement (M5S), and Forza Italia (Forward Italy) -- withdrew their support for his unity government. According to polls released before the pre-election ban on September 10, the right-wing Brothers of Italy (FI) party, a former outsider, is now poised to come in first with 24%, which could be the biggest victory since its founding ten years ago. In a message to voters on Friday, FI leader Giorgia Meloni said the party "has never betrayed its word and has always put Italians first." European Commission head [Great Reset scum-bag] Ursula von der Leyen rattled some conservatives on Thursday by saying Brussels has "tools" to respond if the political situation in Italy goes in a "difficult direction" after Sunday's vote. She was apparently referring to the EU's ability to withhold funding to member states that violate the bloc's laws. Salvini, nevertheless, warned von der Leyen against meddling in Italy's domestic affairs. "It's an attack on democracy, and, above all, blackmail," he said.