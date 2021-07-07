'It's confirmed, it's true': Fox News host Tucker Carlson says NSA leaked his emails to journalists | 7 Jul, 2021 | The NSA has shown journalists the content of Tucker Carlson's illegally obtained emails, the Fox News host has revealed, calling it a "totally dysfunctional, out-of-control third-world system" of targeting political opposition. Carlson, who hosts the most-watched cable show in the US, announced last week that the spy agency had been monitoring him -- in violation of its constitutional mandate to spy on foreigners only -- and claimed it was done to pressure and discredit him. The NSA denial only said Carlson was not a "target," but did not dispute the substance of his allegations. On Wednesday, Carlson appeared on a Fox Business morning show and revealed that the NSA actually shared the content of his emails to at least one reporter.