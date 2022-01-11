It's a Coup: Team Biden Bragged About Rigging Brazil Election Against President Bolsonaro Before Election Day By Ali Alexander, Founder of "Stop the Steal" (Opinion) | 31 Oct 2022 | Just two days ago, Foreign Policy, one of these magazines where the international order hides their symbols and forecasts their plans, admitted--and bragged--that Biden was involved in Brazil's presidential election. "How Team Biden Tried to Coup-Proof Brazil's Elections," reads the headline. Biden personnel from the White House, Defense Department, State Department, and CIA all took part in threatening the Bolsonaro administration in rare, escalatory diplomatic meetings. Then, they took their false narratives to the corporate media. They did this to Trump too, using the perception that he was in control of his administration when really the bureaucrats were rogue when FBI Director Chris Wray and Christopher Krebs, the former director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, used federal government resources to head off any lawful election challenges... One of the reasons we know the 2020 election was illegitimate is that Joe Biden's results had no down ballot success, a statistical improbability because of what we know about political science, behavior psychology, and down ballot participation rates. In fact, not one House Republican incumbent lost. House Republicans actually gained 14 seats in 2020. What just happened in Brazil is "mathematically impossible," says international politico Matthew Tyrmand... There's never been one like the American election in 2020 or the Brazilian election in 2022. Voters don't vote in those patterns and data has never been tabulated in these patterns. Mass uniformity in ballot returns is statistically improbable (read: impossible).