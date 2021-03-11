It's history: Gainey defeats Moreno in mayor's race --Gainey made history as the first Black mayor elected in Pittsburgh. | 2 Nov 2021 | Pittsburgh elected its first Black mayor on Tuesday, handing over the reins of a rapidly changing city to a state lawmaker who shared a vision of unity, progressive change and who pledged to make it safer, more affordable and more diverse. Ed Gainey, a state representative who was born and raised in Pittsburgh, beat retired Pittsburgh police officer Tony Moreno in the municipal election, giving a city famously deemed America's most livable a leader who frequently asks: "For whom?" Mr. Gainey, 51, will succeed Bill Peduto, the two-term mayor whom he beat in May's primary.