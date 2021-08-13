It's official: July was Earth's hottest month on record | 13 Aug 2021 | July 2021 has earned the unenviable distinction as the world's hottest month ever recorded, according to new global data released today by NOAA's National Centers for Environmental Information. "In this case, first place is the worst place to be," said NOAA Administrator Rick Spinrad, Ph.D. "July is typically the world's warmest month of the year, but July 2021 outdid itself as the hottest July and month ever recorded." With last month's data, it remains very likely that 2021 will rank among the world's 10-warmest years on record, according to NCEI's Global Annual Temperature Rankings Outlook.