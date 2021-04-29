'It's a very, very unfair situation': Trump defends Giuliani after FBI raid | 29 April 2021 | Former President Donald Trump on Thursday denounced the raids by federal investigators on the Manhattan home and office of his personal attorney Rudy Giuliani, defending the former New York mayor as the victim of a politically biased Justice Department. "Rudy Giuliani is a great patriot. He does these things -- he just loves this country, and they raid his apartment," Trump told Fox Business host Maria Bartiromo in an interview. "It’s, like, so unfair and such a double -- it's like a double standard like I don’t think anybody’s ever seen before." ..."I don’t know what they're looking for, what they’re doing. They say it had to do with filings of various papers, lobbying filings," Trump said, going on to allege illegal foreign lobbying by Joe Biden and his son Hunter. "It's a very, very unfair situation," Trump added.