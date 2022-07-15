Ivana Trump, President Donald Trump's first wife, dies at age 73 | 14 July 2022 | Ivana Trump, the first wife of former President Donald Trump whose high profile marriage was only eclipsed by a scandalous divorce, died Thursday afternoon at her Manhattan apartment. She was 73. Police responded to a call of a person in cardiac arrest at 10 East 64th Street on the Upper East Side at 12:40 p.m., and police sources said Ivana Trump was found unconscious and unresponsive at the bottom of a set of stairs. The police are investigating whether she fell and, if so, whether the fall contributed in any way to her death, the sources said.