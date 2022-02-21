Ivermectin Beats Nine Other Meds for Treating Omicron, Study Confirms --Researchers used computational analyses to evaluate the performance of 10 medications against the Omicron variant, finding ivermectin outperformed all of them. | 16 Feb 2022 | Researchers used computational analyses to evaluate the performance of 10 medications against the Omicron variant, finding that ivermectin outperformed all of them, including nirmatrelvir (Paxlovid) a new drug from Pfizer that has cost taxpayers $5.29 billion and costs $529 per course of treatment. Ivermectin lowers the viral load by inhibiting replication, reduces infection by 86% when used preventively, speeds recovery, protects against organ damage, lowers the risk of hospitalization and death and costs between $48 and $95 for a course of treatment depending on your location. Early treatment lowers your risk of long COVID, which includes physical and mental health conditions. According to cardiologist Dr. Peter McCullough, 50% of those sick enough to be hospitalized have symptoms of long COVID.