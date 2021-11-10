Ivermectin - Truth and Totalitarianism By Justus R. Hope, MD | 7 Oct 2021 | (Opinion) On February 4, 2021, Merck, the corporation behind the monumental Mectizan Program, which rescued the world from River Blindness, told three untruths about ivermectin. Lie #1: No scientific basis for a potential therapeutic effect against COVID-19 from preclinical studies; Lie #2: No meaningful evidence for clinical activity or clinical efficacy in patients with COVID-19 disease. Lie #3: A concerning lack of safety data in the majority of studies. However, the Monash preclinical study disproved the first statement showing a massive 99.98% reduction in viral load with a single ivermectin treatment in cell culture... The second statement is disproved by the FLCCC's Public Statement issued January 18, 2021, that reports colossal evidence for ivermectin's clinical activity and efficacy against COVID-19 in clinical settings: a. Large reductions in mortality rates; b. Shorter durations of hospital stay; c. Profound reductions in the infectivity rate in both pre- and post-exposure prophylaxis studies; d. Faster times to clinical recovery; e. Faster times to viral clearance.