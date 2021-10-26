Ivey directs agencies to resist COVID vaccination mandate | 25 Oct 2021 | Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey on Monday directed state agencies not to cooperate with the federal COVID-19 vaccine mandate, where possible, and instead help with the state's efforts to file a lawsuit challenging the vaccination requirements. The directive is part of Republican officials' efforts to resist the Biden administration's vaccine mandate, but the impact of the Alabama order is unclear since it can only cover state executive branch agencies. Ivey signed an executive order forbidding executive branch agencies -- which include agencies such as Medicaid, Mental Health and Human Resources -- from penalizing employees or businesses for non-compliance with the federal vaccine mandate. If federal law requires the penalty, Ivey directed the state entity to take steps to notify the affected business or individual that Alabama does not condone the penalty.