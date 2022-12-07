CLG News in the news: Ivy League epidemiologist takes on Twitter for censorship, university for hiding vaccine injury --Twitter also throttles tweet about mother who died after vaccination. University suspends mRNA expert without pay for risk-benefit calculation of COVID vaccines for kids. By Greg Piper | 12 July 2022 | An Ivy League epidemiologist may be taking over Alex Berenson's legal fight after Twitter reinstated the contrarian journalist and belatedly acknowledged his tweets questioning the effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines didn't violate its "misinformation" policies... The Citizens for Legitimate Government email newsletter, founded by retired New York University professor Michael Rectenwald, told subscribers Saturday that its web host refused to help it address throttling by Yahoo email subdomains suspected to be ideologically motivated. A screenshot shows MayFirst characterized as "misinformation" a report in the newsletter about an Uruguay judge ordering Pfizer to disclose the composition of its COVID vaccine. The host also refused to help CLG deliver newsletters that include "information hosted on pro-trump web sites." [See also: CLG in the Crosshairs of Totalitarian Censors --CLG News is now at risk of being shut down and may need to find a new web host. By CLG Founder Michael Rectenwald, Ph.D. With Lori Price 9 July 2022.]