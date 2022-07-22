J6 Defendant Mark Aungst Who Pled Guilty to Parading Commits Suicide Before Sentencing | 22 July 2022 | January 6 defendant Mark Aungst of Williamsport, Pennsylvania, committed suicide this week according to the local coroner. Aungst pleaded guilty last month to parading in the Capitol and was facing up to six months in prison and a $5000 fine. News of Aungst's death was reported by PennLive: A Lycoming County man awaiting sentencing for illegally entering the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, has died. The death Wednesday of Mark R. Aungst, 47, of South Williamsport, was ruled a suicide, Coroner Charles E. Kiessling Jr. said. Aungst pleaded guilty June 27 in District of Columbia federal court to a charge of demonstrating or parading in a restricted building. His sentencing was scheduled for Sept. 27 before Judge Reggie B. Walton. He could have been sentenced up to six months in prison and fined $5,000. [Right, but if you try to assassinate a gubernatorial candidate in New York, you're out on zero bail in two hours.]