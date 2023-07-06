J6 Defendant Sentenced to 60 Days of Incarceration for 36 Seconds in the Capitol – Judge Shames Him for Raising Money | 7 June 2023 | So what does a 36 second walk inside the US Capitol on January 6 get you? For D.C. Judge Reggie Walton, the answer is 60 days in prison, $3000 in fines/restitution, and one year of supervised release. On January 31, 2023, Daniel Goodwyn pleaded guilty to a single misdemeanor trespassing charge after agreeing to the fact that he illegally entered the United States Capitol on January 6th. He was supposed to be sentenced yesterday, but the hearing was delayed after he "boomed into the microphone," telling the judge: "Ashli Babbitt did nothing wrong!" Multiple accounts state Judge Walton was aggravated. He reportedly told Goodwyn that he was digging a hole for himself with his allocution statements and complained that Donald Trump called Babbitt's killer, Lt. Michael Leroy Byrd, a thug. Apparently upset by what he describes as "misinformation" which "continues to be disseminated," Judge Walton said he needed time to "reflect." He continued the sentencing and rendered his judgement Tuesday.