Jacinda Ardern will bring back hated Covid restrictions as New Zealand battles its biggest-ever outbreak - with 11,000 cases a day | 13 July 2022 | New Zealand is set to tighten its Covid restrictions and will hand out more free masks and rapid antigen tests as the virus threatens to run out of control [in one of the most heavily vaccinated countries in the world]. Covid-19 Response Minister Ayesha Verrall is expected to announce the measures on Thursday as the country battles an outbreak that is seeing more than 11,000 new cases a day. The move to hand out more RATs is aimed at getting more people to test and isolate if they are found to have the disease. New Zealand has a "traffic light" system to grade Covid warnings and currently the country sits on Orange.