'Jackbooted Gestapo Has to Show Up at Their Door!' - Steve Bannon Says 35 Trump Allies Had Homes Raided By FBI on Thursday | 9 Sept 2022 | On Friday afternoon, Steve Bannon told Charlie Kirk that 35 Trump allies had their homes raided by the FBI on Thursday. Bannon said: "The jackbooted Gestapo has to show up at their door and make a big display of this." Steve Bannon joined Charlie Kirk on Real America's Voice on Thursday. "You saw from the demonic speech that Biden gave in Philadelphia exatly that this is a dying regime. That was a primal scream. And here - what they're trying to do, no matter who it is - Donald Trump in Mar-a-Lago. There were 35 FBI raids yesterday. Right? ...And there's another grand jury coming together on January 6th, the Washington Post reported it. ...There were 35 senior Members of MAGA Republicans, supporters of Donald Trump, that the FBI rolled in on...The jackbooted Gestapo has got to show up at their door and make a big display of this."