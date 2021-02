Jamal Khashoggi: US says Saudi prince approved Khashoggi killing | 26 Feb 2021 | A US intelligence report has found that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman approved the murder of exiled Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi in 2018. he report released by the Biden administration says the prince approved a plan to either "capture or kill" Khashoggi. The US announced sanctions on dozens of Saudis but not the prince himself.