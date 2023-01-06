James Comer: FBI Confirms Existence of File Allegedly Linking Joe Biden to $5M Bribery Scheme | 31 May 2023 | The FBI confirmed the existence of an informant file the bureau refuses to provide Congress that allegedly links Joe Biden to a $5 million bribery scheme, a confirmation the Justice Department previously did not deny, House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer (R-KY) revealed Wednesday. Comer and FBI Director Christopher Wray conducted a scheduled meeting Wednesday in which the bureau chief confirmed the file’s existence. The file allegedly details an arrangement involving an exchange of money for policy decisions between now-President [sic] Biden and a foreign national. But Comer said the FBI still refuses to provide the subpoenaed, unclassified file to Congress, triggering Comer to double down on his threat to hold Wray in contempt of Congress. Instead, the FBI reportedly said Comer could view the document at the FBI's headquarters.