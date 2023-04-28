James Comer Says Biden Legal Team Is Intimidating Witnesses: 'They Fear for Their Lives' | 28 April 2023 | Representative James Comer (R-KY) has accused Joe Biden's legal team of threatening witnesses who were set to testify in an ongoing investigation into Hunter Biden's business dealings. During an interview, Comer, Chairman, House Oversight Committee, spoke about the pressure that has been placed on witnesses in his district, saying, "We've got witnesses that are scared to death to come forward. They fear for their lives." He also mentioned that banks that had worked with his investigation were being squeezed by high-ranking officials in the Democratic Party for complying with subpoenas. Comer went on to express his disappointment with the way the attorneys have been behaving, adding that they are "testing the limits with respect to witness intimidation."