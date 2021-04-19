James O'Keefe sues Twitter for defamation --O'Keefe was banned in the middle of an exposé into bias at CNN. | 19 April 2021 | James O'Keefe, the founder of investigative journalism group Project Veritas, has sued Twitter for defamation after the social media platform permanently banned him for allegedly "operating fake accounts." "I am suing Twitter for defamation because they said I... 'operated fake accounts,'" O'Keefe said in a statement. "This is false, this is defamatory, and they will pay. Section 230 may have protected them before, but it will not protect them from me." The complaint was filed Monday and can be read here.