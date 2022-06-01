Jan. 6 anniversary: MSNBC invites historian to invoke the Holocaust, backs comparisons to 9/11, Pearl Harbor --Historian and TV pundit Douglas Brinkley says Jan. 6 'has to be a crusade that's every day' | 6 Jan 2022 | A guest on MSNBC heightened the [insane] rhetoric even more than Democrats and liberal pundits on the one-year anniversary of the Jan. 6 riot on Capitol Hill. During a panel discussion on Thursday, Rice University history professor Douglas Brinkley agreed with Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wy., that history will judge those who attempted to minimize the violence that took place during the peaceful transition of power, praising her as "brave" and a "true profile in courage" [LOL! More like a profile in deep-state prostitution] for bucking the rest of her party, even comparing her to "brave Republicans" like Abraham Lincoln, Theodore Roosevelt and [traitor] John McCain. "But we have film footage of what happened on January 6th, we have proof," Brinkley told MSNBC anchor Craig Melvin. "Dwight Eisenhower during World War II made sure all the Holocaust camps were filmed. So we've got the film footage, so now we're combating conspiracy theorists, deniers, and some, you know, Trumpeteers."