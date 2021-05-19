Jan. 6 commission expected to get support from moderate House Republicans, despite McCarthy's opposition | 19 May 2021 | Nearly all of the 29 Republicans in the House Problem Solvers Caucus are expected to vote for the bipartisan bill for a Jan. 6 commission produced by House Homeland Security Committee Chair Bennie Thompson and Ranking Member John Katko, despite Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy's opposition to the deal. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., on Wednesday also came out against the legislation, potentially throwing a wrench into what supporters of the deal hoped would be a commission with bipartisan acceptance. It's not clear how many Republican senators may go along with McConnell, or buck him and vote for the bill if it comes up for a vote in the Senate. The agreement for a commission reached by Katko, R-N.Y., and Thompson, D-Miss., met one major Republican demand that it includes an equal number of members from each party and requires majority approval to issue subpoenas. But it did not meet another condition that McCarthy, R-Calif., and some other Republicans wanted -- to investigate other political violence, like Antifa riots, in addition to the Jan. 6 attack [sic] on the Capitol.