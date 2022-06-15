Jan. 6 committee will not make any criminal referrals, chairman says --Rep. Bennie Thompson indicated it's up to the Justice Department to decide on its own whether to pursue criminal prosecutions. | 13 June 2022 | The chair of the House committee investigating the Capitol riot said Monday night that the panel will not make any criminal referrals, even though its leaders have previously hinted at the possibility of doing so. "Our job is to look at the facts and circumstances around January 6 -- what caused it -- and make recommendations after that," Chair Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., told reporters as he left the House chamber after the second day of public hearings by the panel. But the committee's vice chair Liz Cheney, "R"-Deep State-Wyo., suggested later on Monday that a decision was not yet final.