Jan. 6 Defendant Jon Mellis Leaks Footage From Inside the D.C. Gulag - Prisoners Are Forced to Drink Dirty Brown Water | 6 Feb 2023 | Jonathan Mellis was arrested on February 16, 2021, a month after the January 6 protests in Washington, D.C. Jon pleaded not guilty to all charges against him after his arrest. He has been held in prison for nearly two years now without trial. After nearly two years in jail, Jon Mellis has yet to receive a bond hearing. Mellis warned Americans in December 2022 that he and other J6 defendants in the "Patriot Pod" of the D.C. Gulag are being tortured by "racist, hateful, and abusive correctional officers," sexually assaulted and treated like animals for being Trump supporters. While attempted murderers, rapists, and acid-throwing Antifa thugs are quickly returned to the streets, the son of a two-time Purple Heart medal recipient is held on charges that allege no injuries or harm, nor property damaged while protesting the corruption of justice as is his civic right and duty.