Jan. 6 Defendants Taken Out of Cells on Stretchers - Court Filing | 13 Nov 2021 | Multiple Jan. 6 defendants were taken out of their cells on stretchers on Thursday, according to a court filing. The situation started when one of the defendants refused to wear a mask, family members of Kelly Meggs, who is being held in the D.C. Jail, told Meggs lawyer. Prison guards began spraying a chemical substance described as "some kind of mace or pepper spray," according to a filing in federal court. "They sprayed mace or some type of gas at an inmate and kept missing so it went into an intake that fed into other cells and the lady with the key left because she didn't like the gas, so the inmates in the cells who were being fed the gas from that intake were locked in for like 15 minutes while it was going into their rooms and they couldn't see/breathe," the family told Jonathon Moseley, the lawyer. More than one of the defendants was taken out on stretchers to medical bays. [These political prisoners are being TORTURED on US soil, and the *useless* GOP (with a few exceptions) does NOTHING!]