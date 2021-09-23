Jan. 6 House panel subpoenas Trump allies Bannon, Meadows, 2 more | 23 Sept 2021 | The House select committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6 riot at the US Capitol issued subpoenas to four key allies of former President Donald Trump Thursday, with the committee’s chairman instructing them to sit for depositions next month. Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) announced that former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, former chief strategist Steve Bannon, former Deputy Chief of Staff for Communications Dan Scavino and former Pentagon official Kash Patel had been subpoenaed because they all were working in or had communicated with the White House either in the days leading up to the riot or on the day itself. In letters to all four men, Thompson said that the committee is investigating "the facts, circumstances, and causes" of the riot, which led to the deaths of five people.