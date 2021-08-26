Jan 6 Political Prisoners Who Refuse COVID Vax Are Denied Razors, Haircuts, Religion Ahead Court Appearances: 'They're Trying Make Them Look Like Terrorists' | 26 Aug 2021 | When the January 6 detainees stand before a judge in federal court to adjudicate conspiracy charges and allegations of domestic terrorism after languishing in a Washington, D.C. jail for months, at first glance they may be mistaken for cavemen or radical terrorists. Inmates who refuse to get an experimental COVID19 vaccination are prohibited from using razors, getting haircuts, endure even longer periods of solitary confinement and are barred from visitation privileges, their families explained in an exclusive interview with The Gateway Pundit.. Approximately 50 of the 600 plus Jan. 6 political prisoners are detained in the DC Central Detention Facility. The jail, located just blocks away from the White House, the Supreme Court and Capitol Hill, has reportedly become Guantanamo Bay for American Citizens.