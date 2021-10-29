Japan drops vaccine rollout, goes to Ivermectin, ends COVID almost overnight | 27 Oct 2021 | Japan has PULLED the vaccines and substituted Ivermectin - and in one month, wiped COVID out in that country.

Safe? Japan pulls Moderna vaccine, ends nationwide vaccine drive after "magnetic" "metals" found to contaminate jabs.

Three lots of Moderna jabs recalled in Japan over stainless steel contamination.

Several Japanese cities report white stuff floating in jab vials.

Japan minister of health tells docs to recommend IVM.

Japan now a major success story after it beats COVID rapidly.

By September deaths from the COVID-19 Vaccine jabs were being investigated.

At roughly that time, the vials were under scrutiny and metal "magnetic" material was found in them.

Very shortly thereafter, the Japanese minister of health announced doctors could prescribe Ivermectin.

A month later, the Western press is shocked that COVID has all but disappeared from the island.