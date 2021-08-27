Japan halts use of 1.63 mil. Moderna vaccine doses over contamination | 25 Aug 2021 | Japan's health ministry said Thursday that contaminants were found in some unused doses of Moderna Inc.'s COVID-19 vaccine and the use of around 1.63 million doses from the same production line has been suspended as a precaution. At least 180,000 potentially contaminated shots have already been administered in 19 of the country's 47 prefectures including Tokyo and Osaka, according to a Kyodo News tally based on local government reports. Both Moderna and Japanese drugmaker Takeda Pharmaceutical Co., which is in charge of the sale and distribution of the vaccine in the country, said they had not received any reports regarding safety issues.