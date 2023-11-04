Japan killed 17 million chickens amid an outbreak of bird flu. It's running out of space to bury them --As a result, egg prices soared in Japan, prompting some restaurants to suspend sales of egg-based items. | 6 April 2023 | Japan has culled a record 17.4 million birds since October 2022, stressing local governments and farmers who are now struggling to find suitable land for burying carcasses, broadcaster NHK reported on Tuesday. Chickens are culled to prevent the risk of the bird flu crossing over to other animals and humans...according to the World Health Organization. As Japan battles its worst bird flu season ever, about 60% of prefectures -- or regions -- that have reported outbreaks have trouble finding land for burying chicken carcasses, per NHK. The carcasses can't just be buried anywhere due to fears of contamination, especially if water is present. Some regions are addressing the problem by securing other plots of land or by incinerating the carcasses, according to the broadcaster. However, not all of them have enough capacity to incinerate so many carcasses, according to another NHK report in October. [This is actually about the implementation of the WEF's Great Reset project and the march to neo-feudalism. --Lori Price]