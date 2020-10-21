Japan set to release Fukushima water into Pacific Ocean --Release to occur after 2022 despite reputational worries from fishing industry | 16 Oct 2020 | Japan is set to officially decide to release treated water from the Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant into the ocean amid opposition from a fishing industry worried about its reputation. Keeping water at the site, where the devastating tsunami in 2011 led to three meltdowns, could affect decommissioning... The plant is managed by the Tokyo Electric Power Company. Since the meltdowns, groundwater and rain have been entering the site. As of fiscal 2019, an additional 180 tons of water was being contaminated every day by the high concentration of radioactive substances. Tepco removes major radioactive substances from the water, which is then stored at the site. As of Sept. 17, there were 1.23 million tons of treated water in about 1,000 tanks.