Japanese Government Pays Family for Death Tied to COVID Shot | 31 July 2022 | On July 25, 2022, a committee of Japan's Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare announced that it would provide a lump-sum death benefit of ¥44.2 million ($324,000), plus an additional ¥212,000 for funeral expenses, to the family of an elderly woman who died shortly after receiving a COVID-19 shot. The committee determined there was a causal relationship between the vaccination and the woman's death. The payment was the first such payment by the Japanese government for a death linked to COVID vaccination. According to the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare, the woman "developed an acute allergic reaction and acute myocardial infarction (heart attack) after the vaccination, and died." ...Some 3,680 other people in Japan have filed applications with the health ministry for vaccine-injury related compensation and have had them reviewed.