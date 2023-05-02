Japanese Researchers to File Lawsuit Against Japan Government for Covering Up the Side Effects of the COVID Vaccine | 4 Feb 2023 | During a press conference, a team of Japanese researchers led by Professor Masanori Fukushima stated their intention to sue the Japanese government if the Health Ministry continues to refuse to acknowledge the causal link between the vaccine and deaths. "Around April last year, the pathology and forensics societies have already issued a statement that in the future, an autopsy should be done on people who have died after vaccination," said Prof. Fukushima... According to Fukushima, Japan's Health Ministry won't acknowledge the causal link between the vaccine and deaths. The Japanese researchers threatened the government that additional lawsuits would be filed for the COVID vaccine harm cover-up. When asked by a reporter on what he would say to medical professionals who provide vaccines to patients, he responded: "I want to say one thing very clearly to the Health Ministry in addition to the medical professionals. They should distribute a Vaccination Victim’s Handbook to everyone who has been vaccinated. The Vaccination Victim’s Handbook is similar to the Atomic Bomb Victim’s Handbook, which is distributed to survivors of atomic bombs..."