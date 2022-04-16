Japan's nuclear regulator to okay release of radioactive water from Fukushima plant | 15 April 2022 | Japan's nuclear regulator has largely approved a plan to release treated water from the crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant into the ocean. The plant suffered triple meltdowns in the March 2011 earthquake and tsunami disaster. Water is used to cool molten nuclear fuel. It mixes with rain and groundwater that flows into damaged reactor buildings. The water is treated to remove most of the radioactive materials, but still contains radioactive tritium. The Japanese government plans to dilute treated water that continues to accumulate at the plant to levels below national regulations and start releasing it from around spring 2023... In 13 meetings since December, the Nuclear Regulation Authority discussed the safety of the new facility to be built for the water release and the maximum concentration of radioactive tritium when it is released.