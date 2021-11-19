Jared Golden sole Democrat to vote against 'Build Back Better Act' | 19 Nov 2021 | Rep. Jared Golden (D-Maine) was the sole Democrat to vote against the [so-called] Build Back Better Act on Friday. Golden revealed his plans for voting against the massive spending bill on Thursday in a statement to the Bangor Daily News, citing tax rule changes that would likely benefit the wealthy. Golden said he felt Democrats could "do better" than what has already been included in the social spending package. However, he did not rule out voting for the bill once it made its way through the Senate. "Many of my colleagues argue this major line item is worth accepting to pass the rest of the bill," Golden said in a statement to the newspaper. "I disagree: the SALT giveaway in the Build Back Better Act is larger than the child care, pre-K, healthcare or senior care provisions of the bill."