JBS cyberattack forces shutdown of all company's US beef plants --Meat shortage in the US a concern following cyberattack | 1 June 2021 | Brazil-based JBS, the world's largest meat producer, has shuttered all of its US-based beef plants as of Tuesday while responding to a cyberattack. The shutdowns impacted all nine beef plants, located in Arizona, Texas, Nebraska, Colorado, Wisconsin, Utah, Michigan and Pennsylvania, according to officials from the United Food and Commercial Workers (UFCW) International Union, which represents more than 25,000 JBS employees. JBS's US-based pork plants are still operational. The shuttered plants produce nearly one-quarter of U.S. beef supplies.