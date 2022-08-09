Jean-Pierre Confuses Russia's Nord Stream 1 Gas Pipeline With Nordstrom Department Store | 8 Sept 2022 | In the latest of a series of gaffes, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre faces renewed criticism after she mistakenly referred to a major Russian natural gas pipeline as "Nordstrom-1." The misstatement came as Jean-Pierre slammed Russia for "weaponizing energy" by shutting down the pipeline to Europe. This has caused a major energy crisis and sent the continent scrambling to conserve energy for the long winter months ahead. Jean-Pierre explained "one of the things that's been out there...they shut down the pipeline of Nordstrom 1." Russia's state-owned energy company, Gazprom, owns and operates Nord Stream 1. Last Friday it announced that the supply of gas through the critical pipeline to Europe would be shut off indefinitely for what it described as leaks.