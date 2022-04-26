Jeff Bezos takes a swipe at Musk's Twitter takeover, suggesting it may give China 'leverage' | 26 April 2022 | Amazon's billionaire co-founder [Great Reset troll, co-architect (via massive disinformation) of the 2020 coup d'etat, and China foot soldier] Jeff Bezos has weighed in on Elon Musk's deal to buy Twitter for $44 billion. Bezos shared a tweet late Monday suggesting that China may gain influence over Twitter once the acquisition completes. "Did the Chinese government just gain a bit of leverage over the town square?" Bezos wrote, hinting at Musk's business ties to China. The Tesla CEO established a factory in Shanghai in 2018 and the company relies heavily on Chinese firms to supply the materials that go into its batteries... Despite the caveat, Bezos's comments are the latest in a long-running feud between the two billionaires.